Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter. Bridgestone updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.300 EPS.

Bridgestone Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,153. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $23.05.

About Bridgestone

Further Reading

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

