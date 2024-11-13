Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter. Bridgestone updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.300 EPS.
Bridgestone Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,153. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $23.05.
About Bridgestone
