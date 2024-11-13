Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 4,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 8,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Bright Scholar Education Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.44.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.

