BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Short Interest Up 116.7% in October

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Down 0.2 %

BTSGU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,584. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $72.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15.

BrightSpring Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.8438 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after acquiring an additional 35,649 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 301,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 101,985 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter worth $11,768,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 302,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares in the last quarter.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

