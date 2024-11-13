BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Short Interest Up 116.7% in October

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BrightSpring Health Services Trading Down 0.2 %
BTSGU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,584. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $72.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15.
BrightSpring Health Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.8438 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.
BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile
BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.
