Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,091.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 330,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,084,000 after buying an additional 78,309 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 49,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

