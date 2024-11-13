Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after buying an additional 8,675,322 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,498,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,897,000 after purchasing an additional 225,197 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,946,000 after purchasing an additional 735,613 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,600,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,364,000 after purchasing an additional 556,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,134,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.3 %

BMY stock opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44, a PEG ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,091.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,499.03. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.