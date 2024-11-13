Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $177.33 and last traded at $179.45. Approximately 3,790,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 29,663,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Broadcom Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $810.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 184.19%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 2,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

