Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$80.55 and last traded at C$80.19, with a volume of 155151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$78.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance
Brookfield Asset Management Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.67%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Brian William Kingston sold 281,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.40, for a total transaction of C$18,111,093.75. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.
