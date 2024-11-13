Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 4,146 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 604.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 62,431 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 200.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 215,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after buying an additional 144,077 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 105.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 28.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 30.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 342,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after buying an additional 80,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $62.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.