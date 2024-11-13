Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 90,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,126 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,993,000 after acquiring an additional 424,000 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 60,925 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after acquiring an additional 991,494 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exelixis by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,641 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $36,486.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,873. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George Poste sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $36,486.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,666,873. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,148 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,547. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $36.60.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

