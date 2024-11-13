Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Up 82.6% in October

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the October 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CSQ stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. 186,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.