Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Up 82.6% in October

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the October 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CSQ stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. 186,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSQ. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 49,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 388,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.