Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.20, Zacks reports.
Calidi Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of CLDI stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $3.11. 17,468,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,203. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $26.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19.
About Calidi Biotherapeutics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calidi Biotherapeutics
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Calidi Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calidi Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.