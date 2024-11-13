Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Northland Securities Analyst Says

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAMT. StockNews.com lowered Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Capmk upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

Get Camtek alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Camtek

Camtek Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $84.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Camtek has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $140.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Camtek by 21.5% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,515,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after acquiring an additional 268,258 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Camtek by 7.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 856,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,388,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Camtek by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 691,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,026,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Camtek by 723.7% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 626,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,709,000 after purchasing an additional 550,854 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.