Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CANF. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Tuesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Can-Fite BioPharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,055 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 14.66% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

