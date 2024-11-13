Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CANF. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Tuesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Can-Fite BioPharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Can-Fite BioPharma
Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,055 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 14.66% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Can-Fite BioPharma
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Can-Fite BioPharma
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.