Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Up 137.9% in October

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 137.9% from the October 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 138.0 days.

Cancom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CCCMF remained flat at $26.11 on Wednesday. Cancom has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $26.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.56.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

