Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the October 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Capgemini Stock Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS CGEMY traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.42. 173,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,565. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $49.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.91.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Capgemini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.