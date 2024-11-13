Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Shares Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 268,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,468 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGSD. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $239,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CGSD stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $26.01.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.