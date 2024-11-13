Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Kara West Sells 721 Shares

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,374.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $186.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.34 and its 200-day moving average is $145.24. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $198.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.35.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

