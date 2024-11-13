CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRTS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
CarParts.com Stock Performance
CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $144.75 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 68,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.
CarParts.com Company Profile
CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.
