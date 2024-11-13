Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Down 75.6% in October

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the October 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 604,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Carrefour Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. 479,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,868. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24.
About Carrefour
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carrefour
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.