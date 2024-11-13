Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Down 75.6% in October

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the October 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 604,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Carrefour Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. 479,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,868. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24.

Get Carrefour alerts:

About Carrefour

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.