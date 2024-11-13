Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Buys Shares of 1,701 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 36,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 54,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
VIOG stock opened at $126.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
