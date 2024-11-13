CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.03 and last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 70650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.
CBS Stock Up 2.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.55.
About CBS
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CBS
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.