Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0196 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Cellnex Telecom’s previous dividend of $0.007325.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of CLLNY stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.62. 130,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,142. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $20.77.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

