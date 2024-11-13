Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0196 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Cellnex Telecom’s previous dividend of $0.007325.
Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance
Shares of CLLNY stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.62. 130,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,142. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $20.77.
About Cellnex Telecom
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cellnex Telecom
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- What is a Dividend King?
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.