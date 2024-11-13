CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer James Farnsworth Strickland Sells 54,587 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Farnsworth Strickland sold 54,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.13, for a total transaction of C$498,215.55.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$9.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.40. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$3.28 and a 12-month high of C$9.43.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of C$606.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$582.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8600646 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

CEU has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.16.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

