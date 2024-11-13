CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CFN Enterprises Price Performance

CNFN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. 2,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,267. CFN Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

Get CFN Enterprises alerts:

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

CFN Enterprises Inc engages in the sponsored content and marketing business in the United States. The company sets up and manages compliant and turnkey ad campaigns, as well as runs sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns for public and private companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CFN Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFN Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.