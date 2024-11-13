CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

CG Oncology Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CGON stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,009. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.80. CG Oncology has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $50.23.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CG Oncology news, Director Hong Fang Song sold 650,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $23,000,088.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 586,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,755,683.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

View Our Latest Report on CGON

About CG Oncology

(Get Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.