Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $868.60 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $453.23 and a one year high of $896.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $797.79 and a 200-day moving average of $723.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $742.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on URI

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.