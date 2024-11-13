Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POWL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Powell Industries by 164.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter worth $226,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Powell Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Powell Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of POWL opened at $343.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.08 and its 200-day moving average is $188.50. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $364.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $5,339,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 682,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,704,513.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James W. Mcgill sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.84, for a total transaction of $1,226,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,214.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $5,339,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 682,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,704,513.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,600 shares of company stock worth $14,167,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

