Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 4,111 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 686.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,296.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,296.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $227,326.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $191,348.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,470. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $92.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.05 and a 200 day moving average of $91.62. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. UBS Group increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

