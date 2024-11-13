Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total transaction of $1,467,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,291.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.72, for a total value of $1,808,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,504. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total transaction of $1,467,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,014,291.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $19,307,295 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $619.57 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.80 and a 52-week high of $631.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $592.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.62.

Get Our Latest Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.