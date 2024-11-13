Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $6 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,530 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 2.0% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average of $65.57. The company has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.87%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

