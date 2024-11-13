Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $844,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $312.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.11. The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $243.52 and a 1 year high of $315.93.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

