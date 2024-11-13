Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New Investment in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 85.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 466,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 41.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 38,967 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SentinelOne Stock Up 2.0 %
SentinelOne stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $30.76.
Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne
In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $335,286.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,699 shares in the company, valued at $14,637,710.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $335,286.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,637,710.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $266,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,029,332 shares in the company, valued at $27,019,965. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,470 shares of company stock worth $8,415,537 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
S has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.73.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
