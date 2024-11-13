Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New Investment in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 85.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 466,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 41.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 38,967 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Up 2.0 %

SentinelOne stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $30.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $335,286.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,699 shares in the company, valued at $14,637,710.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $335,286.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,637,710.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $266,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,029,332 shares in the company, valued at $27,019,965. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,470 shares of company stock worth $8,415,537 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SentinelOne

About SentinelOne

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.