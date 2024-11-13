Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases 200 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.2% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,193,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 384,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 372,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,265,000 after purchasing an additional 51,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.87.

Shares of DHI opened at $161.86 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.16 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.72.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

