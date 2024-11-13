Chase Investment Counsel Corp Raises Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $201,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 59.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 72,574 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $45.30 and a 52 week high of $61.96. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

