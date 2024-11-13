Chase Investment Counsel Corp Reduces Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up about 1.7% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 45,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,002,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.88.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $101.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

