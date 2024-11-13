Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08), Zacks reports.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

CKPT traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.41. 226,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,405. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $153.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.