Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Update

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,900 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the October 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CMMB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 190,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,605. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

