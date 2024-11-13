Chester Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Chester Bancorp Price Performance

CNBA opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50. Chester Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

About Chester Bancorp

Chester Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

