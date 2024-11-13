China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.01 and last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 12 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

China Merchants Port Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

China Merchants Port Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

About China Merchants Port

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Brazil, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations segments. It engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminal operation; logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling; and property development, holding, and investment activities.

Featured Articles

