Churchill China (LON:CHH) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 800 ($10.29) and last traded at GBX 812 ($10.45), with a volume of 10377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 825 ($10.62).

Churchill China Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 898.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,070.05. The firm has a market cap of £89.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,161.97, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Churchill China Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,211.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Churchill China

In other news, insider Martin Payne bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 904 ($11.63) per share, for a total transaction of £9,040 ($11,632.99). Insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

