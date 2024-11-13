Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 226.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,414,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $120,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,862 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 603,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,135,000 after buying an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.32.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57. The company has a market cap of $234.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $368,697.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,307.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $368,697.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,307.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile



Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.



