Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the October 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Clicks Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CLCGY stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $42.63. 515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638. Clicks Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $38.66.

Get Clicks Group alerts:

About Clicks Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.