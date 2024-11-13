Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 52.6% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

