Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 154.8% from the October 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 74.6% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 118.4% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 81,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 44,327 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 15.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,883 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 145,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PSF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.41. 28,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,990. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

