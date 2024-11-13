Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,174 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 365.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $168.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.