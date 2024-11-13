Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys 368 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 15.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 58.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

TM opened at $174.93 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $159.04 and a 52-week high of $255.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $235.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $76.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

