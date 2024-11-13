Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $2.76 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,803,000 after acquiring an additional 34,404 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.70. The firm has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.31.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

