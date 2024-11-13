Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Tesla were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $328.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $358.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at $391,164,540.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,797 shares of company stock valued at $19,211,821 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.06.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

