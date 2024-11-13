Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Raises Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in McKesson were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 742.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on McKesson
McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of McKesson stock opened at $617.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.38. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $431.35 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
