Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Raises Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCKFree Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in McKesson were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 742.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $625.64.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $617.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.38. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $431.35 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

