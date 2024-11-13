Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Raises Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in McKesson were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 742.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $625.64.

McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $617.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.38. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $431.35 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

