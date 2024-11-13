Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRDIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRDIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Concordia Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDIY remained flat at $14.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. Concordia Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

Get Concordia Financial Group alerts:

About Concordia Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.