Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRDIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRDIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Concordia Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of CRDIY remained flat at $14.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. Concordia Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $19.86.
About Concordia Financial Group
